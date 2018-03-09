Maple Heights bank robbery foiled after dye pack explodes

A man walked into a Maple Heights bank Friday afternoon, brandished a handgun, robbed the branch and fled.

According to the Cleveland FBI, the suspect walked into a Citizens Bank -- located at 15765 Broadway Ave. -- approached a teller and demanded cash.

However, as the man fled, a dye pack -- planted within the cash -- exploded.

Consequently, the robber may have red dye on his hands or clothes, and may attempt to spend or exchange the dyed money.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, and concealed his face with a mask.

Tips can be provided to the FBI Cleveland Division at 216-522-1400 or the Maple Heights Police Department.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for tips leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

