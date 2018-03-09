Boosted by Trump tariffs, Republic Steel set to reopen with 1,000 new jobs

On the heels of President Trump's announcement of a 25 percent tariff on imported steel, Republic Steel says they're positioned to restart operation at their Lorain steel plant, which has sat idle since 2016.

In their release, Republic says they can hire 1,000 workers, but Executive Vice President Elizabeth Evans says that estimate might be conservative if they operate at capacity with rising demand.

Republic is contracted with United Steelworkers 1104 out of Lorain. Evans says human resources at Republic will be in contact with the union to get the recall process started.

Members with seniority and maintenance workers are expected to get back to work first.

The news is welcome for many businesses on 28th Street, which have struggled since mass layoffs began in 2015.

-Reporting by Cleveland 19's Glenn Forbes

