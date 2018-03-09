Rocky River toy shop thrives as Toys 'R' Us reportedly set to close

You can find unique toys like this at Once Upon a Time Toys. (Source: WOIO)

Once Upon a Time Toys is on Detroit Road in Rocky River. (Source: WOIO)

Toys "R" Us is reportedly shutting down its stores. (Source: WOIO)

Toys R Us may shut down all of its stores as soon as next week, according to several reports.

Now that you can buy everything online, many big retailers are struggling to survive.

Toys R Us is not commenting on the reports.

Some people are sad to hear the news, while others say they stopped shopping there awhile ago.

And that may be one reason why Cleveland 19 found one local toy shop is thriving.

Once Upon a Time Toys in Rocky River has put the fun in playtime for more than 30 years.

“Literally walking down the stairs in the back, I was like, 'I feel like I was here with my Grandma' kind of thing. You just get that vibe when you're in stores like this,” said Erin McIntire.

Owner Jack Seelie says he knows the formula for success.

“We're the opposite of an impersonal big box store,” he said.

His passion for toys is clear.

Seelie works hard to find unique, quality toys that aren't always easy for customers to find.

And he's okay with your children trying them out--that's what toys are for.

“When they bring kids with them, it's the highlight of the day. Kids love it because we have play tables around here so they can play with toys,” Seelie said.

Employee Mary Kost says places like Toys R Us can be overwhelming.

She thinks smaller, local stores have more to offer, even as her children have grown older.

“Even though they're teenagers, I still find a lot of things here for them. We do a lot of family game nights, it's so fun,” she said.

Seelie thinks the downfall of Toys R Us was getting too big.

“You couldn't find someone to help you, it's very difficult. They just put it on the shelves, and had the cashiers. And that formula doesn't work. Might as well sit at home and shop online,” he said.

To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018

