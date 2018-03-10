Solon Police post video of an officer almost getting hit by a car

Police posted a video of an officer almost getting hit by a car. (Source Solon Police)

The Solon Police Department posted a video of a car almost hitting an officer.

Police said the incident happened on US 422 a couple of weeks ago.

In the video a pickup truck swerves on a three-lane road.

Investigators want to remind drivers to be careful while officers are conducting traffic stops, assisting disabled cars and helping with car crashes.

According to the Facebook post the officer and the people in the car in the video are all safe.

