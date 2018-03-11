Two hurt in Cleveland house fire

A man and woman were rushed to MetroHealth Hospital after their home caught fire Sunday morning on the city's southeast side.

Crews were called to the 16000 block of Meadowvale Avenue just after 6 a.m.

A 68-year-old woman was able to jump out a window, but her 58-year-old boyfriend had to be rescued. Firefighters say he was unconscious when pulled from his burning home.

Lenora Love said her mom, a retired nurse, was injured in the fire. Love did not want her mother's name released at this time.

"She's burned pretty badly." Love said. "I did talk to her, and she said she's in a lot of pain."

Love didn't have any information on the condition of her mother's boyfriend.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say a space heater could be to blame.

Love said her mom was using a space heater.

"I know that her furnace had went out and she was calling for someone to fix her furnace."

Cleveland firefighters also say the home had no working smoke detectors.

Firefighters said with the start of daylight saving time it's an ideal time to make sure homes and apartments are protected properly. They say smoke detectors should be installed on every floor and in every bedroom. Smoke detectors should be tested once a month and batteries should be replaced once a year.

Cleveland Fire Stations have a limited a number of free smoke detectors available to the public. They'll even help get them installed for residents. The American Red Cross also offers free smoke detectors and installation. Locally, their "Sound The Alarm" hotline can be reached at 216-361-5535 or their website.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.