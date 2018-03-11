Cleveland police looking for west side 'porch pirate'

Vehicle used in package theft on W. 50th. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Police are looking for the 'porch pirate' who stole a package off a porch on the city's west side.

Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers say this suspect walked onto a porch in the 1900 block of W. 50th on March 1 around 3 p.m.

The suspect then snatched a package UPS had just delivered.

Officials say after stealing the package, the suspect was driven away in a white SUV with a temp tag, that had been parked in front a neighbor's house.

Reports show at least 23 million Americans are victims of 'porch pirates'.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers.

