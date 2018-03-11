Euclid house fire causes $50,000 in damage

Multiple firefighters spent Saturday evening battling a house fire in the 1500 block of East 248th Street.

The blaze began in the basement and traveled within the walls up to the first floor.

It took crews nearly 35 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The resident was able to escape safely before firefighters arrived. He is now being helped by the Red Cross.

A total of 16 Euclid firefighters were on the scene, as well as additional firefighters from South Euclid, Richmond Heights, Wickliffe and Highland Heights.

The case of the fire remains under investigation, but damage is estimated at $50,000.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.