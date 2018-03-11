Coast Guard searching for people reportedly on raft in Lake Erie

Person calls 911 to report two people stranded on a raft in Lake Erie. (Source: WOIO)

The Coast Guard helicopter is searching Lake Erie after someone reportedly saw two people stranded on a raft.

Cleveland police received the 911 call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the caller, the people were on a raft near the Lake House condos in the 11000 block of Edgewater Drive.

Lakewood and Cleveland firefighters responded to the area, but have not yet spotted anyone.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.