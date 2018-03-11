Son and elderly mom found dead in home on Cleveland's east side. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police discovered two dead bodies -- a son and his elderly mom -- inside a home Sunday on Cleveland's East Side.

According to police, the bodies were found at 12908 Lenacrave Avenue.

One victim was found in the basement, which was flooded, and the other victim was found upstairs.

Cleveland Water and Dominion crews are on the scene.

Police are investigating; the cause of death has not yet been announced.

