Cleveland Browns trades creating winners and losers -- here they are

WINNERS:
- The Cleveland Browns offense, obviously. They added the best quarterback they've had in years in Tyrod Taylor and they infused a pass catcher like Jarvis Landry. Both will be big upgrades. The Taylor addition can't be understated. Think about the Browns last year with a quarterback that threw four interceptions instead of 22. Taylor is going to help a lot.
- Tyrod Taylor. This might sound crazy, because he is going from a playoff team to an 0-16 team, but at least he's going to be appreciated here. And, in theory anyway, he'll have more weapons to throw to here than he did in Buffalo. I say in theory, because we probably shouldn't assume both Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman will be around all year, they never have been before, but they're available now. And there's Landry, Njoku and Duke Johnson. Taylor's two best receivers in Buffalo were Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins, and both of those guys were L.A. Rams last year.
- Rookie quarterback. I don't know which of those guys they're going to draft, but whichever it is they'll be put in a much better position to succeed. They won't be thrust right in as the starter. They won't be sitting behind Kizer trying to use him as the veteran to learn from, what a mess that would be. A rookie trying to learn from a guy that never won a game either. And Taylor is not really the kind of guy you bench, he's not that bad, so the rookie could get the Carson Palmer treatment -- sit the bench all year and learn from a vet.
LOSERS:
- Ray Farmer. His draft picks keep painting him as a loser. Danny Shelton was moved, he was the last of four first round picks that farmer made that was with the Browns. Cam Erving was traded last year for pennies on the dollar. Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel are both out of the league. Ray Farmer was a terrible drafter.
- A.J. McCarron. So much for him being the guy to ride in on a white horse and save the day for the Browns, right? Hue Jackson was supposed to be the reason he'd get a big payday to come here, be the veteran starter and teach the rookie. He'll still get a job somewhere, but Cleveland was his most promising destination for playing time. He might have to go fight for a job now. At least here, he'd have been given some time to hold off a rookie.
- DeShone Kizer is another loser here, but he also does get some benefit out of this. So I guess he wins a little. He's gone from a starting quarterback to a third stringer, so in that sense, he loses. He's buried in Green Bay behind Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley. That is also the way he wins though. Because he needed to be under a veteran quarterback's win last year, now he'll be under two of them. He's just far removed from playing time. Who knows when he'll get in a game again.
- Ryan Tannehill is a loser for me here. The Dolphins quarterback is already a guy that might not be on the hot seat, but there are some that suggest it's warm. He just lost his best receiver. The Dolphins could do some things in free agency or the draft, but right now he's got Davonte Parker -- who has never developed -- Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo.
