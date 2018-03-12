Controversial O.J. Simpson 'lost confession' interview creates social media buzz

O.J. Simpson reacts after he is found not guilty in 1995. (Source: AP Images)

Social media is buzzing after a two-hour special, billed as "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession," aired on television during Sunday's prime time.

The special included a previously unseen 2006 interview in which he hypothetically details what happened on the night ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was murdered "if he were the one responsible."

"I think everything would have been covered in blood," Simpson told publisher Judith Regan during his interview.

Regan interviewed Simpson for a book titled "If I Did It," but her book was never released and the interview was not aired because of widespread outrage.

"This is very difficult for me to do this," Simpson stated during the 12-year-old interview. "It was very difficult for me because it's hypothetical."

The special, which aired on Fox, was "lost" until now, according to the network. Nicole's family described the book as Simpson's confession.

The content in the interview triggered backlash on social media, leading many people to believe in Simpson's guilt.

Dude, OJ is definitely guilty... he literally just laid out the entire night #DidOJConfess #HELLyes — Alex Harris (@alexandraa6895) March 12, 2018

It’s crazy how this guy got away with a double murder, he’s confessing on national television and he’s so arrogantly flaunting it #DidOJConfess — Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) March 12, 2018

OJ giving the most detailed & elaborate hypothetical murder recounting ever #DidOjConfess — sabreigha (@sabreigha) March 12, 2018

OJ Simpson is hypothetically confessing to murder, but it sounds as if he is actually confessing to murder.

Yes, this is a confession to murder. #DidOJConfess — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 12, 2018

I’m not making any jokes about this OJ special. In case he’s reading this, I don’t want him to hypothetically murder me too #DidOJConfess — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 12, 2018

After Black Panther yall couldn't let us be great...yall had to go and play this foolishness.#DidOJConfess — ShanaeNicole (@MSSHANAE) March 12, 2018

Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges by jurors in connection to the 1994 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman. He later served nine years in prison for leading five men into a Las Vegas hotel in a Sept. 2007 confrontation with two sports collectible dealers.

