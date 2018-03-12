Possible damage to eggs, embryos at California clinic; similar to incident at University Hospitals

A California fertility clinic says thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged after a storage tank malfunctioned.

According to the Washington Post, Dr. Carl Herbert, the president of Pacific Fertility Clinic, said clinic officials have informed approximately 400 patients of the failure that occurred in the beginning of March.

It's the second such failure at a U.S. clinic in a matter of days.

The incident is similar to the malfunction at University Hospital in Cleveland. More than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged due to a faulty refrigerator.

University Hospitals faces class action lawsuit in wake of egg and embryo crisis

The hospital issued an apology after the unexplained malfunction caused temperatures inside the storage tank to rise.

The hospital has set up a hotline (216-286-9740). The line is staffed by nurse professionals from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

