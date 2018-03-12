Northeast Ohio weather: Here comes more snow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A large upper low will affect impact us through Wednesday. This is a cold system with enough energy to generate snow showers and lake effect snow. We expect flurries this evening then the lake effect snow will kick in overnight. We could have an inch to 2 inches by morning. The best chance of snow area wide will be tomorrow. Snow showers and lake effect snow will lead to a few inches of accumulation. A few spots could see over 4 inches where snow bands persist. More snow showers and lake snow are expected through Wednesday. It will be windy and cold tomorrow and Wednesday.

