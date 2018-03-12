LeBron James: 'I'll never accept a loss. It's not in my DNA'

LeBron James says injuries are partly to blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent struggles, but he will never be OK with losing, no matter what the circumstances are.

"I'll never accept a loss," James said following the Cavs 127-113 loss to the Lakers. "It's not in my DNA."

Kevin Love is still sidelined for the Cavaliers with a hand injury, but they were also without Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman, and newly acquired Rodney Hood for Sunday's game.

James says the team's injuries are the biggest cause of concern at this point in the season.

"Sometimes you just can't overcome this many injuries that we have," James said. He added, "It was next man up, but sometimes, you just fall short."

Since the NBA trade deadline, the Cavs are 8-6 with the newest additions.

