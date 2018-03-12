Euclid police: 2 arrested in connection with 4-year-old girl's death

A 4-year-old girl died after being taken from Cultural Gardens Apartments to the hospital (Source: WOIO)

A 4-year-old girl died at the hospital on Sunday, and police are treating her death as a suspected homicide.

On Monday afternoon, police officials announced two arrests and issued the following statement:

On March 11th, 2018, at 11:25am, Euclid Fire-Rescue and Police were dispatched to the Cultural Garden Apartments at 22701 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a medical emergency involving an unresponsive child. Police arrived to find Euclid Fire-Rescue personnel providing medical aid to 4-year old female Aniya M. Day-Garrett. The child appeared unresponsive. Day-Garrett was transported to the Euclid Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two adult Euclid residents, a male and female, have been arrested in connection with the child’s death. Neither have been formally charged at this time. Their identities will not be released until they are formally charged.

According to police, Aniya Day was brought to Euclid Hospital from her home to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Euclid police are investigating at the Cultural Gardens Apartments. A neighbor tells me a 4 year-old was taken to the hospital. — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 11, 2018

Euclid Police are at the Cultural Gardens Apartments off Lakeshore Drive. pic.twitter.com/NZBJ01F4TC — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 11, 2018

Aniya was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

At this time, Aniya's death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy Monday to determine an exact cause of death.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.