Officials announce discipline for 2 Cleveland police officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Police Calvin Williams, and Safety Director Michael McGrath announced disciplinary action for Ofc. Scott Aldridge and Ofc. Bryan Myers.

Both officers were involved in the death of 37-year-old Tanisha Anderson, who died while in police custody in Nov. 2014.

Tanisha Anderson's family says case 'feels like a cover-up'

Ofc. Aldridge received a 10-day suspension, while Ofc. Myers received a written warning.

Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath says the discipline comes following an administrative review, as well as disciplinary hearings, and criminal and medical investigations.

Cleveland officers not indicted in Tanisha Anderson's death

Neither officer is facing criminal charges, but Chief Williams says the investigation is still on-going.

In addition to Aldridge and Myers, three other officers were disciplined because of sex crime cases that weren't investigated. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says 60 reports of sex crimes were not fully investigated for years.

"There were things that happened in this case that shouldn't have happened, and that's why we took the action we took today," Williams said.

Commander James McPike was demoted to captain, Sergeant Anthony McMahon was suspended for 15 days, and Sergeant Tom Ross was a sex crimes detective has been demoted to patrol officer.

