Odds of filling out a perfect NCAA bracket: 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808

Ladies and gentlemen, start filling out your brackets. The tournament field has been named, and the first game tips off tomorrow.

March Madness is here to stay and the question that will be echoed throughout offices and barbershops is a simple one: "Who do you have winning the tournament?"

You have a some time to figure it out, so keep a couple drafts handy.

There are a total of 68 teams playing in March. and quite a few teams representing Ohio. -- Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Wright State.

Disclaimer: The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are one in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

But no pressure...good luck!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.