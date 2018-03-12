3 Cleveland police officers disciplined for delayed sex crimes, child abuse investigations

Commander McPike stands next to Chief Williams during a past press conference (Source: WOIO)

Three Cleveland police officers are facing disciplinary action for delayed investigations in specific child abuse and sex crimes cases.

The punishments were announced during a press conference with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Chief of Police Calvin Williams, and Safety Director Michael McGrath.

McGrath announced that Cleveland Police Commander James McPike has been demoted to captain, Sgt. Anthony McMahon received a 15-day suspension, and Det. Tom Ross has been demoted to patrol officer.

During the press conference, city officials also announced disciplinary actions for two officers for their role in the in-custody death of Tanisha Anderson in 2014.

