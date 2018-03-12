7 Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens photos to check out before it opens in Chagrin Falls

New winery and gardens open up in Chagrin Falls

They're popping bottles and toasting the opening of a new winery in Chagrin Falls. Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens opens to the public next week.

It's situated on 10 secluded acres of woods and streams in the Chagrin Valley.

The 11,000-square-foot building has 28-foot barn wood ceilings and a 32-foot white porcelain bar.

Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens is the creation of Kathleen and Andy Dangelo who were inspired by the indoor and outdoor spaces prevalent at Napa Valley wineries.

The life-long residents of the Chagrin Valley wanted to bring this kind of experience to Northeast Ohio, and the staff is really excited about the opportunity.

"We are really proud of the product that we are going to be serving our guests. And I think it's important to have a very symbiotic relationship between the wine and the food you are serving," said Kimberly Gibson, chef and proprietor.

The couple used the landscape design and installation skill set of their company, The Ohio Valley Group, to create the outdoor spaces.

The project has been in the works since early 2016 and the couple can't wait to get it up and running.

"I feel like this is a complete Napa experience in Ohio," said Kathleen Dangelo, owner of Sapphire Creek.

The perfect complements to Kathleen and Andy are Kimberly and Jimmy Gibson. The Gibsons are also life-long residents of the Chagrin Valley and are the successful owners of Hungry Bee Catery and Cultivate in Chagrin Falls. They will handle service for the restaurant at Sapphire Creek and Events at Sapphire Creek.

They will be concentrating on locally-sourced products, prohibition inspired cocktails, Sapphire Creek wines and craft beers. Sapphire Creek is in the process of making six varietals: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Rose, Pinot Noir, a Red Blend and a Cabernet Sauvignon.

All the grapes are grown in Napa Valley where a vintner makes their private label exclusively for Sapphire Creek.

The grounds will also showcase The Great Lawn, Sculpted Topiaries, Water & Fire Features and living backdrops for event photography.

The space opens to the public on March 20.

