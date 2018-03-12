Jamie's baby diary: Introducing the family dog to a newborn baby

Bringing home a baby for the first time is an adjustment for everyone, including our pets.

Amanda Corr from Process Canine in Shaker Heights explains some of the best practices to adopt. She says that preparation is key.

First, it’s important to check your dogs obedience:

Are they walking on a loose leash?

Can they sit and stay?

Do they jump?

Can they go to a bed?

Once you’re able to gauge what obedience level your dog is at, you’ll know how much work that you need to do.

Amanda says, “As soon as you realize you’re having a baby, think about your dog.”

Don’t wait until the last minute to think about a training or obedience class.

When it comes to bringing the baby home, Amanda suggests keeping everything as calm as possible.

“Get the baby settled in, take the dog outside and have your normal greeting” says Amanda.

Give the dog some attention because it’s been awhile since they’ve seen you.

Amanda also suggests letting the dog take in what’s going on at its own pace. Don’t rush a meeting between the baby and dog. She says let the dog say "hello" to the baby when their ready after creating a comfortable environment. Follow the lead of your dog.

Process Canine offers training in-house, as well as private lessons for dogs and expecting parents.

Visit Process Canine of call 216-505-5954 for more information.

Jamie's Baby Diary entries:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.