Beyoncé and Jay Z bringing tour to Cleveland in July

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Everyone stop. This not a drill.

Beyoncé and Jay Z will be in Cleveland July 25, to kick off the On The Run II tour. The couple announced the joint tour this morning.

It will begin in the UK with ongoing tour dates throughout Europe. But the first stop in the US will be at FirstEnergy Stadium. 

Presale tickets will be available March 14. Tour dates are below:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour Dates

July 25 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug.8 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
Aug.10 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 18 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place 

