Beyoncé and Jay Z bringing tour to Cleveland in July

Everyone stop. This not a drill.

Beyoncé and Jay Z will be in Cleveland July 25, to kick off the On The Run II tour. The couple announced the joint tour this morning.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

It will begin in the UK with ongoing tour dates throughout Europe. But the first stop in the US will be at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Presale tickets will be available March 14. Tour dates are below:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Tour Dates



July 25 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 - Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug.8 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

Aug.10 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug. 18 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.