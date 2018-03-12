Elderly mom and son found dead in their Cuyahoga County home identified

Elderly mom and son found dead in home on Lenacrave Avenue. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the two people found dead inside their home on Cleveland's East Side Sunday.

Jonnie Watts, 89, and her son James Snowden, 73, were located at 12908 Lenacrave Av.

One victim was found in the basement, which was flooded, and the other victim was found upstairs.

Cleveland firefighters called both Dominion and Cleveland Water crews to the scene.

The medical examiner will do an autopsy Monday to determine the cause of death.

