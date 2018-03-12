NCAA Wrestling Fan Fest in Cleveland features historic meeting

This week some of the best wrestling in the world will take place inside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland at the NCAA Wrestling Championship and with the tournament comes Fan Fest.

Fan Fest is open between the morning and evening sessions of wrestling, but will be a great opportunity for local wrestling fans to experience the excitement.

The free and open to the public event will feature all kinds of events and considering how expensive tickets are for the wrestling at the Q, Fan Fest will be a great option for kids and families who are fans of college wresting.

Among the events is a historic meeting of two titans, who haven't been face to face since of the most epic college wrestling matches in history.

In the 1970 NCAA Finals Dan Gable faced Larry Owings.

At the time Gable, the biggest name in the history of wrestling, was 180-0 dating back to his sophomore year in high school.

Gable lost to Owings in that title match.

It was the only loss of his career, including the Olympics where he didn't surrender a single point.

Gable and Owings will meet in Cleveland for the first time since the match in 1970 for a question and answer session and to give autographs on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Also featured at Fan Fest will be daily practices and featured matches for the USA Wrestling Team.

The Wrestling Hall of Fame will have displays and so will our own Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Some 50 vendors will also have stands at the convention hall.

Fan Fest:

Huntington Convention Center

Thursday, March 15 3 p.m.– 7 p.m.

Friday, March 16 2 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

