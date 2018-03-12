U.S. Marshals looking for fugitive convicted of spitting blood on officers

A woman convicted of spitting blood on officers, is now on the run in Lake County.

Jessica Elliott was convicted of harassment with a bodily substance and felony assault.

Officers say when Elliott was being booked for the crime, she fell and hit her head and face. Elliott then spit blood at the officers.

She was out on probation for those crimes, when she got into trouble again.

The U.S. Marshals are now looking for her and say she is known to frequent the Mentor and Painesville area, as well as the Cleveland and Euclid border.

Anyone with information on Elliott's whereabouts, is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411).

