Cleveland school bus driver indicted on felonious assault charges

A Cleveland Metropolitan School bus driver has been indicted on charges of felonious assault for nearly killing her ex-boyfriend.

Cleveland police say Laria Thompson shot Antonio Ponyard, 45, on Feb. 25.

According to officers, Thompson was at Ponyard's Cedar Avenue apartment to retrieve some of her belongings, when she shot him in the stomach and shoulder.

Ponyard managed to leave the apartment and flag down an officer.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman Dr. Roseann Canfora says that Thompson is “currently not employed by CMSD” as she was “removed from her position pending the resolution of her criminal charges.”

Thompson is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on March 19.

