4 Westlake students get perfect ACT score: How well can you do? (5 sample questions)

Whatever students at Westlake High School are doing to prepare for the ACT it's working as now a fourth student this year scored a perfect 36 on the college admissions test.

When you look at the numbers, according to ACT, the fact one school has had four, it's astounding.

"Nationally, only around one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a 36 composite score," according to Ed Colby who is the Senior Director of Media & Public Relations for ACT.

Cleveland 19 will be meeting with three of the four on Tuesday to ask what they did to prepare, but now it's time to see how well you can do.

Congratulations to WHS Junior, Ella Gray! Ella scored a perfect 36 on her ACT! She is the third WHS student in the last 12 months to score a 36! — Westlake High School (@WHS_Westlake) March 9, 2018

Since that tweet from last week a fourth perfect score has come in for a Westlake student.

The following are five questions from ACT's practice test. These questions are taken from the math portion of the test and not the English, reading and science sections. Those sections require extra reading and space and can be found here.

Answers to the following questions can be found at the bottom of the article.



(Answers: #8 H, #14 H, #18 F, #21 B, #31 D)

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.