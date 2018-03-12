Jury selection underway in trial for CMHA officer accused of sex crimes against teens

Jury selection began Monday afternoon in the trial for a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer.

Christopher Collins, 27, was a CMHA police officer who also participated in the Explorers mentoring program.

Collins is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with one of the Explorers and inappropriate behavior with four other minors.

The alleged crimes happened in 2017.

Collins has been on unpaid leave pending the results of the criminal case.

He is charged with sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, endangering children, contributing to the delinquency of a child, underage alcohol use, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and obstructing official business.

