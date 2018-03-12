Ductwork falls into Kalahari Resort pool: 5 people injured; park closed (photos/videos)

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Firefighters are at Kalahari Resort after ductwork fell into a pool, according to the Huron Fire Department.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday.

Five people, one reportedly a lifeguard, were injured, authorities said.

Two were briefly hospitalized, while the other three refused emergency medical attention.

All five suffered only minor injuries.

On Monday evening, Kalahari officials released the following statement:

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ top priority is the safety and security of our guests. Earlier this afternoon [March 12], there was an isolated incident in the indoor waterpark where a piece of HVAC ductwork fell from the ceiling. At this time, we know that three guests and two associates sustained minor injuries. The guests declined transport and the associates were voluntarily transported for medical care and treated and released. Kalahari’s extensive and thorough safety protocols assisted in identifying the issue and evacuating the waterpark immediately. The waterpark is currently closed, as engineers, staff and officials are on site conducting an investigation to determine what caused the break. The waterpark will re-open when all safety regulations are not only met, but exceeded.

Erie County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jared Oliver says the injuries appear to be minor.

"ODA does not inspect or have any oversight of HVAC systems as part of our regulations. Kalahari has shut down their pools and once they make contact with us with the intention to reopen ODA will inspect the aquatic rides for any ancillary issues," said a representative from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The ODA oversees ride safety in the state.

The park was closed Monday following the accident.

