Teen, child hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Cleveland's East Side

Police are investigating after a teen and child were shot on Cleveland's East Side Monday.

Shots were fired by multiple suspects from a silver car or van, and it appears the victims were not the intended targets.

According to police, a 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of East 36th St.; officers are trying to determine what prompted the gunfire.

The pair was hospitalized following the shooting, and it appears the 5-year-old will be OK.

No updates yet on the condition of the 15-year-old.

No suspects have been arrested.

