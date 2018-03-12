Medina Square historic building on the mend, brick by brick

Crews are working to repair a building that partially collapsed weeks ago in Medina.

The building, located in the historic Medina Square, was originally built back in 1873.

Some people in Medina say things just haven't been the same in the district since the partial collapse of the building.

However, they say they're delighted that crews are working to get things back to normal, one brick at a time.

"You know I'm glad they're gonna be able to save that building. It's been around a long time and I'm glad it's gonna be around a lot longer," said longtime Medina resident, Michelle Sherrie.

The front of the building looks almost normal. Of course, you'll see cosmetic work on the square's appearance as crews work to repair the building, constructed back in the 19th Century.

Thayer Cash was here when the collapse originally happened, which caused local companies, like the bridal shop right next door, to close down for the day.

Now she and her daughter are back for unfinished business.

"My daughter is getting married. A few weeks ago she had an appointment in here to try it on. However, they called to reschedule because of the building next door," said Cash.

Cash as well as others are remaining positive in hopes that other historic buildings on the square continue to stand tall.

"They have so much character. It's a really nice area and it really adds to the atmosphere. It brings people into town," said Sherrie.

At this point, there's no telling how long it'll take to repair the historic building.

