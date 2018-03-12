Cleveland Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

Cleveland Police are searching for Aaliyah Bushelon, 12, of Cleveland. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Cleveland Police have located a 12-year-old girl who left school Monday and didn't come home.

According to a police report, Aaliyah Bushelon -- who attends Wade Park Elementary -- broke school protocol when she didn't board her assigned bus, and instead, left with a girlfriend.

The pair was seen near East 57th Street and St. Clair Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The father of the girl she left with picked her up, but left Bushelon there.

Bushelon's mother drove to the same intersection, but couldn't find her or reach her on her phone.

When the mother returned home, she found her daughter's cell phone in her room, leading her to believe the girl came home late Monday afternoon while her mother was out looking for her.

She told police that she recently disciplined her daughter for sending pics of herself on her cell phone.

The mother said she didn't know why she would run away, or where she may have gone.

Aaliyah is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weights 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black pea coat, black pants, a navy blue uniform sweater and grey tennis shoes.

