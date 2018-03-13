How to keep Cleveland 19 in your Facebook news feed

Changes that are being made to the Facebook news feed could affect how you receive local news online.
A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to you, and your family and friends, from Cleveland 19 News.
Go to the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and make sure you have "liked" the page. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and click “Like.”
Then select “Follow” or “Following;” click it and turn “Get Notifications” to the on position.
That's it!
Thank you for choosing Cleveland 19 News for your local news, weather, and sports coverage.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.