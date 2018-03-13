How to keep Cleveland 19 in your Facebook news feed

Changes that are being made to the Facebook news feed could affect how you receive local news online.

A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to you, and your family and friends, from Cleveland 19 News.

Desktop computers

Go to the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and make sure you have "liked" the page. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and click “Like.”

Then select “Follow” or “Following;” click it and turn “Get Notifications” to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

That's it!

Thank you for choosing Cleveland 19 News for your local news, weather, and sports coverage.

