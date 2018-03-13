'Boss Button': How to secretly stream March Madness college basketball at work

The March Madness college basketball tournament is underway, and many of the games are being televised during a typical work day.

That means employees have to be creative and find ways to watch the games when the boss isn't looking.

All 67 games in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament will be available online, although some will require a password through your cable or satellite provider.

The 21 games airing on CBS will be viewable without a password, with the exception of this year's Final Four.

NCAA's March Madness website will have a "boss button." Clicking the "boss button" replaces the game with a fake screenshot of a search engine, spreadsheet or PowerPoint-like project when a supervisor may be hovering over your shoulder.

