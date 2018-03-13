Northeast Ohio weather: Snow and relentless cold continues - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Snow and relentless cold continues

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
Gates Mills (Source: AP Images) Gates Mills (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A broad upper low east of us will continue to funnel colder than normal air and waves of snow our way.  You can expect more snow showers and squalls tonight.  A general 1 to 4 inches more snow is in the forecast with locally higher totals.  Tomorrow will be a windy day with mainly lake effect snow bands.  A better risk of snow will be east of Cleveland.  We get a bit of a break from the snow Wednesday night but then more lake effect snow and snow showers are in play Thursday as a reinforcing blast of cold air heads our way.

