Northeast Ohio weather: Snow and relentless cold continues

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A broad upper low east of us will continue to funnel colder than normal air and waves of snow our way. You can expect more snow showers and squalls tonight. A general 1 to 4 inches more snow is in the forecast with locally higher totals. Tomorrow will be a windy day with mainly lake effect snow bands. A better risk of snow will be east of Cleveland. We get a bit of a break from the snow Wednesday night but then more lake effect snow and snow showers are in play Thursday as a reinforcing blast of cold air heads our way.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.