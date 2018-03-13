Northeast Ohio weather: Snow and relentless cold continues

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
A broad upper low east of us will continue to funnel colder than normal air and waves of snow our way. You can expect more snow showers and squalls tonight. A general 1 to 4 inches more snow is in the forecast with locally higher totals. Tomorrow will be a windy day with mainly lake effect snow bands. A better risk of snow will be east of Cleveland. We get a bit of a break from the snow Wednesday night but then more lake effect snow and snow showers are in play Thursday as a reinforcing blast of cold air heads our way.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.