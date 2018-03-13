Reward offered for Cleveland fugitive accused of rape, kidnapping

Local law enforcement officials are searching for a fugitive wanted in the Cleveland area on charges of rape and kidnapping.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Antroine Wells.

Wells, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for rape and kidnapping.

He is described as an African-American man standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Wells' last known address is on the east side of Cleveland.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anybody has information regarding Wells, location, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text "WANTED" and tip to 847411.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.