Serial sweets thief busted trying to steal quart of Mitchell's Ice Cream

An Avon man was caught by Rocky River police trying to steal a quart of ice cream, and it's not the first time he's been caught trying to swipe a frozen dessert.

According to Rocky River police, employees at Mitchell's Ice Cream at 19700 Detroit Avenue reported a man attempted to steal a quart of ice cream from the store, but later returned it after being confronted by the staff.

The 29-year-old bandit is linked to a similar incident at Mitchell's Avon location.

Police passed along the report to the prosecutor for possible charges.

