Man sentenced for hate crime, assault that took place in the Flats (video)

Hate crime suspect Gregory Brzoza, of New Castle, PA, has been charged with felonious assault. (Source: Cleveland police)

The man charged with a racially-fueled assault in Cleveland over the summer was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Gregory Brzoza, of New Castle, Pa., has been charged with felonious assault for the incident.

According to police, a group of men were ordering from a food cart on Old River Road in Aug. 2017 when Brzoza began screaming racial remarks including, "You don't belong. Go back to your own country."

Brzoza then punched the 22-year-old victim in the face several times, causing the victim to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness, police said. The victim suffered a broken jaw and several teeth were knocked out.

In court the judge reviewed video footage of the altercation recorded by the victim. Brzoza expressed his sorrow to the victim and his family in court (not present), saying, "If I could go back that night, I'd take it all back."

Brzoza was ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution to the victim along with task and anger management classes.

The judge also issued a minimum of four Alcoholic's Anonymous meetings given the role that alcohol played in the incident.

Brzoza will be monitored closely by officials and if he violates any terms of his community control he will be sentenced to two and a half years in jail.

