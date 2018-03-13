Man pleads guilty to the 2015 murder of Tierra Bryant

The man accused of murdering Tierra Bryant, 19, has pleaded guilty.

Rashan Hunt, 39, killed Bryant back in March of 2015.

She was last seen alive in Middleburg Heights, leaving the Motel 6 on Engle Road.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California in the summer of 2017 and extradited back to Ohio.

After he was arrested, Hunt told police where she was buried and Bryant's remains were found last July in Elyria, in a wooded area at Mussey and West Avenues.

Hunt will be sentenced April 9 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Jackson.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.