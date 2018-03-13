Euclid police investigating murder suicide of elderly couple

Police are investigating the murder suicide of an elderly couple.

Authorities say Janice Cesa, 74, was killed by her husband inside their home in the 21000 block of Carol Avenue on March 12.

Her husband, Arriano, 75, then killed himself.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

Euclid police have not released a motive.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.