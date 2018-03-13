Police: Suspects still at large after shooting child, teen in gang-related activity on Cleveland's East Side

A 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl are now recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident at Arbor Park Village on Cleveland's East Side Monday evening.

The shooting occurred Monday evening in the 2400 block of East 36th Street. The shooting is said to be related to gang activity, according to Cleveland Police.

Shots were fired by multiple suspects from a silver car or van. Police said the victims were not the intended targets.

The 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest. The 5-year-old girl was released from the hospital, officials said. There are no updates on the condition of the 15-year-old boy.

No suspects have been arrested. Police said the suspects are still on the loose.

