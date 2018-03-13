$1 million bond for Euclid mom, boyfriend accused of murdering 4-year-old girl

A mom and her boyfriend are now being held on a $1 million bond for the murder of a 4-year-old girl.

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis are each charged with aggravated murder in the death of Aniya Day-Garrett.

Her family is devastated, “Aniya was a happy baby, she was a happy little girl,” her grandmother Rachael Garrett said, “She loved to smile, loved to be with her dad. He called her sugar.”

Around 11:30 a.m. on March 11, Euclid police and fire were called to the family's home at the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lake Shore Blvd., for a report of an unresponsive child.

EMS transported the little girl to Euclid Hospital, where she died later that day.

The story is tragic. Aniya’s dad Mickhal Garrett called Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, Rachael Garrett said when he noticed the little girl was bruised and seemed to be very thin.

Children and Family Services confirms they received 3 calls about Aniya and at some point opened a 6 week investigation but they say there was not enough evidence to warrant Aniya’s removal from the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says Aniya suffered from malnutrition and died from head trauma.

Day and Lewis's case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

