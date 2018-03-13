New Irish bakery opens just in time for St. Patrick's Day

It's not long after the "top o' the morning" at Reilly's Irish Bakery in Fairview Park, and already Irish eyes are smiling and buying up homemade soda bread, pastries and scones.

The days leading up to St. Patrick's day are the busiest of days for Reilly's owner Ronnie Isabella and her two daughters, who help her run the business.

"We get hardly any sleep for like the two weeks prior to. We're just making tons of soda bread and scones," said Isabella.

Add that on top of that the fact that the Reilly's Irish Bakery in Fairview Park just opened. The original location, which is still in operation, is at the West Side Market in Cleveland.

"We're in a really great Irish community. They really like to give back - It's been really nice," said Christina Isabella.

The story of how Reilly's Irish Bakery came to be begins at the West Side Market 18 years ago.

Ronnie Isabella worked at the Reilly's Irish Bakery that was started by a friend.

Then, she bought the business and changed up the recipes to reflect those of her mother-in-law, Catherine Callista Caldwell, a Clevelander who was proud of her Irish heritage.

"She was the kind who would say, 'You know, I know that Irish food can be kind of bland,' but she was very spicy - her personality could be very spicy. She liked flavor. She was the best cook. She could make the simplest meal like a gourmet meal," said Isabella.

One bite of the Shepherd's Pie or the Triple Chocolate Guinness Stout Cake, and you can experience first hand the talents of the matriarch of the Isabella family that lives on at Reilly's.

"She was all about being Irish. She was Irish every day. St. Patrick's Day was like Christmas to her - it was better than Christmas," added Isabella.

"I believe that she is looking down on us really proud and happy," added Christina Isabella.

It's hard for anyone not to be happy at the place where they say, "Every Day is St. Patrick's Day."

