3 Cleveland parlors create tattoos you can listen to through new phone app (video)

For those thinking about getting a tattoo one of the toughest choices is what to get, and that's about to get harder when you find out you can get a playable sound wave as your ink.
The app Skin Motion has found a way to scan your tattoo from your phone, and it will play the sound, message or song inked on you.
It takes a specially trained tattoo artist to get the exact sound wave onto your skin of which there are three in the Cleveland area:
This is not a free service. According to the website, after you upload the pic of your tattoo is will take $39.99 to activate it for the first year and $9.99 a year after that to keep it going.
Examples Skin Motion has put out there are howls from a favorite dog, to the voice of a mom and baby.
