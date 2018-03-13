3 Cleveland parlors create tattoos you can listen to through new - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

3 Cleveland parlors create tattoos you can listen to through new phone app (video)

For those thinking about getting a tattoo one of the toughest choices is what to get, and that's about to get harder when you find out you can get a playable sound wave as your ink. 

The app Skin Motion has found a way to scan your tattoo from your phone, and it will play the sound, message or song inked on you. 

It takes a specially trained tattoo artist to get the exact sound wave onto your skin of which there are three in the Cleveland area:

  • Holle Hellfire in Streetsboro
  • Tif Bea in Chagrin Falls
  • Mike Martini in Chardon

This is not a free service. According to the website, after you upload the pic of your tattoo is will take $39.99 to activate it for the first year and $9.99 a year after that to keep it going.

Examples Skin Motion has put out there are howls from a favorite dog, to the voice of a mom and baby. 

