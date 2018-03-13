North Olmsted man arrested for stealing over $450 in meat,seafood from Walmart

Guy Jarrett stole over $450 in meat and seafood from Walmart, according to police. (Source: North Olmsted Police Department)

On Friday March 9, the North Olmsted Police Department received a call about a theft in progress.

The suspect, 58-year-old Guy Jarrett, was pushing a homemade cart he brought into the store, police said. The cart has white cardboard sides and a wire frame.

Jarrett selected several items that included steaks and shrimp and lobster tails, tuna, salmon steaks, bacon, turkey, and ground beef worth a total of $465.06, according to a police report. After filling up the cart, Jarrett put another piece of white cardboard over the food to hide it, creating a false bottom, officials said.

When Jarrett went to checkout, he only paid for food items on top of the concealed meats and seafood.

The authorities apprehended Jarrett and he confessed on the spot. He is currently awaiting a court date set for March 20.

