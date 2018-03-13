NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland motivate high school champs

On Tuesday morning the young men of St. Edward High gathered in their gym in Lakewood to congratulate the wrestling team who brought home its 35th state wrestling title.

Among them were two state champs in their weight divisions Sophomore Bryce Hepner and Junior Bryce Andonian.

Bryce and Bryce. 2018 Champs ! pic.twitter.com/QbE0OdcgEB — St. Edward Wrestling (@_stedswrestling) March 11, 2018

The St. Edward wrestling program is one of the most decorated in the country and has some impressive records to its name.

- 35 straight years with an All-American at an NCAA Tournament.

- 27 straight years with a D1 All-American

-19 years of multiple D1 All-Americans.



Take a look at the streak through the years, and what wrestlers will look to keep the streak alive.



But this week the inspiration for the entire St. Edward team will come from just down the street at Quicken Loans Arena as the NCAA National Championship Tournament gets underway.

"Back when I was in Junior High, going to the High School State tournament that really prepared me and that motivated me so I think it's going to be the same thing," Bryce Hepner said about attending the NCAA tournament. "Especially when you see all the guys getting their hand raised and you can see the excitement in their eyes with the celebrations."

One of the most incredible statistics to come out of St. Edward wrestling is that for the past 35 years there has been an alumni become and All-American at the NCAA tournament.

Winning a high school state title in Ohio, one of the most competitive states in the country, means for the two Bryces their time on the college mat may help keep that streak alive.

"Hopefully I can be a part of that one day, and if I keep training maybe I will," Andonian said.

