Cedar Point, LeBron James foundation offering coveted first rides on new, hybrid coaster

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point's newest roller coaster, is a revamp of the Mean Streak. (Source: Cedar Point YouTube page)

Cedar Point and the LeBron James Family Foundation are giving thrill seekers young and old the chance to be the very first public riders on the new Steel Vengeance "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster.

Steel Vengeance -- a revamp of the park's Mean Streak coaster -- combines a wooden structure with smooth, steel track and includes a 200-foot drop, four inversions and a top speed of 74 mph.

In all, Steel Vengeance will break 10 roller coaster records and is another first-of-its-kind for Cedar Point.

Get a first-person virtual ride of the coaster here:

The Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit, set for Friday, April 27 from 6 to 10 p.m., is a fundraising event for the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Tickets for the benefit are $75 per person and will go on sale Monday, March 19 at cedarpoint.com. For riders who want additional bragging rights, tickets for access to the event and the coveted first public train are $250 each and can also be purchased online.

The Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit will give guests access to the new Steel Vengeance roller coaster, rides on the Maverick roller coaster, food, drinks and a commemorative souvenir.

“We’re excited to once again be working with Cedar Point on another exclusive first rider event,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation in a prepared statement. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for participants to experience this incredible roller coaster first, and the event helps us continue to create positive change for students and families in Northeast Ohio through our programming that continues to grow every day.”

After the First Rider Benefit, an exclusive event for Cedar Point Season and Platinum Passholders will take place in FrontierTown April 30, May 1 and May 2.

The Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown gives Passholders a chance to visit FrontierTown from 4 to 10 p.m. to ride Steel Vengeance, Maverick, the Cedar Point & Lake Erie Railroad, Cedar Creek Mine Ride, Skyhawk, Antique Cars and Wave Swinger.

Tickets for the Passholder FrontierTown Hoedown are free and available only to Season & Platinum Passholders while supplies last. Tickets will be made available April 10 at cedarpoint.com and a valid 2018 Season or Platinum Pass ID number is required.

