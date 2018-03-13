Kalahari safety questioned following discovery of inspection violations

Cleveland 19 conferred with the Ohio Department of Agricultural, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the State Fire Marshal's Office, emailed the Kalahari Resort and talked with a family involved in the mishap that injured five people.

In February, Ohio fire marshal inspectors found 19 violations; five were corrected and 14 were not.

Another inspection found rules governing employee training regarding fire safety and evacuation plans had not been reviewed as required.

Reportedly, the line to get refunds went around the lobby and back to the front door on Monday.

The resort says it will keep the unaffected areas of their facility open.

The Waters family drove five hours from Ontario, Canada to Kalahari Resort for some family fun.

"I was sitting in a chair. I saw it in the distance and I just...terrified. I ran right over there and she caught me with the kids. It was awful. "It was scary for them and scary for us," the Waters said.

"Apparently, they going to give us a $100 voucher and a another night back here," they said.

