Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell headed to NY Jets: Sources

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Jets, according to league sources.

Crowell, 25, an NFL free agent, has spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He had 737 carries for 3,118 yards and 21 touchdowns, and caught 96 passes for 770 yards and one touchdown.

Browns RB depth with Isaiah Crowell bouncing to the Jets:



Duke Johnson

Matt Dayes

Darius Jackson

Kelvin Taylor

Josh Rounds — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 13, 2018

However, Crowell suffered a lackluster year with the sputtering franchise in 2017.

The Jets are desperate to find a productive running back since Matt Forte, the team's second-leading rusher, retired.

The Jets leading rusher, Bilal Powell, turns 30 in October.

