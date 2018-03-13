Amazon recalls 260,000 chargers after fires, burns reported

Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the retail giant received more than 50 reports of chargers overheating, including one report of a customer who was burned by battery acid, according to USA Today.

In addition, there were four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke.

The CPSC said customers should stop using the chargers immediately and contact Amazon for a refund.

The Seattle-based company says it is also contacting customers.

