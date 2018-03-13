Man convicted of rape, murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes; bill advances in her name

A verdict is in for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes.

A jury found Brian Golsby guilty on all counts, on what would have been Reagan's 23rd birthday.

In the meantime, several state lawmakers are focused on an overhaul of the justice system in her name.

The Reagan Tokes Act addresses legal loopholes that let her killer slip through the justice system.

Reagan Tokes’s life was cut short just over a year ago.

Brian Golsby had been released from prison a few months before.

He served six years for robbery and attempted rape.

Golsby got out of prison even though he had dozens of infractions for acting out while in jail.

The Reagan Tokes Act is a collection of bills that would change Ohio's criminal justice system in response to her murder.

It touches on indefinite sentencing, so an offender's behavior behind bars would determine how long he or she is locked up.

It would also require the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to establish a reentry program for offenders within 24 months.

The act aims to reduce probation officer caseloads and create a statewide database for the GPS monitoring system.

Reagan's parents are fighting for the bills to become law.

Her mom Lisa spoke out at the state capitol last fall.

“It is because of this love that we have for our daughter that we stand before you,” she said, crying.

According to Ohio Senator Kevin Bacon, there could be changes to the proposal coming soon.

Bacon says the senate bill addressing electronic monitoring is very complex, and will need to work on staffing challenges and funding issues in prisons.

The act has a lot of support, but some have raised concerns.

The Ohio Public Defender argues it would lead to prison overcrowding.

Senator Bacon says that's not the case.

He says the proposal would give prisoners more incentive to behave behind bars.

The Reagan Tokes Act is divided into two Senate bills and one House bill.

Bacon says the senate bill addressing indefinite sentencing has a lot of bipartisan support and could be up for a vote as early as next week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.